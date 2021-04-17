Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

SON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

