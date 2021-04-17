Heron Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.59. 29,067,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,611. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

