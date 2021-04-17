Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 3,821,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

