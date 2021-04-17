Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.40 million, a PE ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

