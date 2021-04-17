Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

