Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on May 3rd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5383 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

HENKY stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

