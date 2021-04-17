Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

HSDT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

