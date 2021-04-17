HEICO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,611 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,965% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

