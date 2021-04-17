Head to Head Review: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.89 $439.29 million $13.38 21.64 Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 14.57 $419.97 million $4.88 29.22

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Extra Space Storage. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Essex Property Trust and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 4 10 0 2.60 Extra Space Storage 1 2 9 0 2.67

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $277.07, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $126.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.12%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57% Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.54% 5.39%

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Extra Space Storage on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

