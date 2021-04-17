HC Wainwright Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $27.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Provention Bio stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

