HC Wainwright Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $27.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.
Provention Bio stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
