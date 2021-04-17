HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.11.

