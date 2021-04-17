Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,205. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

