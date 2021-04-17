Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.31

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.31 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 96,428 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

