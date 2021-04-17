Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,058. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

