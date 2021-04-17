Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. 11,733,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

