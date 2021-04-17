Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.70. 1,012,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,283. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

