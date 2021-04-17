Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.58. 141,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,719,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

