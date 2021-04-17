HARD Protocol (HARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.22 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003378 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.22 million and $14.75 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00076941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.00297061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.93 or 0.00765975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,572.88 or 1.00149109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.00851546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.