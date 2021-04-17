Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.