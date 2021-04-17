Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMSNF. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

