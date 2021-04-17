Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMSNF. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

