GXChain Price Reaches $1.21 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $84.61 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,157,806 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

