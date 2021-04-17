Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,706 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.15 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

