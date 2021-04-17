Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

