Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $250,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.