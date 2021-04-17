Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $19.77 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

