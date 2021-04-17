Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $692,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

