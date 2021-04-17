Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Honda Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.