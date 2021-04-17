Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,838 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

