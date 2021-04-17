Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEF opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Greif has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.