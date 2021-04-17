Greef Roderick De Sells 10,919 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $383,038.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $168,450.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $140,823.15.

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.