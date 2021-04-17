Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 215.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.63.

GPL stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 2,469,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,505 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

