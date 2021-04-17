Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

