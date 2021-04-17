Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.56

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

