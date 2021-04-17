Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 327,344 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 112,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of -290.71 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

