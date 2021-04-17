Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $498,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

VSS opened at $133.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $133.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

