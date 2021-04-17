Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.36

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.36 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 296032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 102,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

