Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

