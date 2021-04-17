Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 23,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

