Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $183.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

