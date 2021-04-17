GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 476,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,889,913 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

