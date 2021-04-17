Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

