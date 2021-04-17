Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.29

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.29 and last traded at C$41.46, with a volume of 82311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.61.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.37.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

