Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,041 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

