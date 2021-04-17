George J. Christ Sells 15,886 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

ALTR stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the software’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.