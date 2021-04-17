Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 68,754 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24.

Dollarama stock opened at C$57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$58.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

