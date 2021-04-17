Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

