GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.26 and last traded at $76.26. Approximately 28,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,134,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

