Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

