Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

GLTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Galecto stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

