G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Thomas Brosig Sells 8,188 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 322,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,076. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

